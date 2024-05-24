Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Young Pirates fan says Olivia Dunne is his 'favorite thing' about Paul Skenes

The two have been dating since last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There's a lot to love about Paul Skenes.

The rookie phenom is living up to the billing as last year's No. 1 overall pick, pitching to a 2.25 ERA through three starts.

Baseball's top pitching prospect also tossed six no-hit innings last week before getting taken out due to a high pitch count, and he's striking out 11.8 batters per nine innings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Olivia Dunne shows off "Yinz" shirt at Pirates game

Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured), made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Skenes was on the bump at his Pittsurgh Pirates' PNC Park for the second time on Thursday (he pitched at Wrigley Field in that no-hit bid), and Skenes Fever is more than alive.

In his MLB debut, the Pirates crowd was raucous, and in this go-around, fans filled the stands with faux mustaches to copy the man on the mound.

The broadcast team was interviewing a young fan in the stands, mustache draped, when he was asked what his "favorite thing" is about the big righty.

He cheated and gave two answers.

"His mustache and Livvy Dunne!"

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Skenes, of course, dates the gymnast, as the two both attended LSU. Skenes was the ace of the Tigers who won last year's College World Series, while Dunne herself won a national title earlier this year.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne pose on PNC Park field

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend, Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right), after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.  (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

NJ TOURNAMENT GAME ENDS IN UPROAR AFTER UMPIRE MAKES CONTROVERSIAL CALL ON GAME-TYING HOME RUN

The pitcher dubbed their relationship a "small world type of thing."

Dunne has grown quite a following over the years, boasting millions of followers on social media and even earning a spot as part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit crew.

Skenes allowed one earned run in six innings of work on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. His ERA is only at that number because in his MLB debut, relievers allowed inherited runners to score, charging them to Skenes. 

Liv Dunne posing with trophy

LSU's Olivia Dunne poses for a photo holding the trophy following the team's win in the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, only two runners have crossed home plate with the 6'6" pitcher on the mound.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.