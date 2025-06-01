Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne performs stunning move during swimsuit fashion show

Dunne boasts millions of followers on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnasts work at Raising Cane's Video

Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnasts work at Raising Cane's

Olivia Dunne and other members of the LSU gymnastics team worked a shift at Raising Cane's on Tuesday in celebration of their national title.

Olivia Dunne showed off her gymnastics skills on the runway with a jaw-dropping move during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show over the weekend.

The national champion gymnast strutted down the walkway in a black and white polka dot bathing suit that featured red bows in the front and down toward her hips. As she reached the end of the aisle, she dropped down in a split.

Olivia Dunne split

Olivia Dunne does a split on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 31, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne struts

Livvy Dunne walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 31, 2025. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Dunne smiled as she received some applause from the crowd that packed the show. As she walked back up the runway, she touched hips with musician Xandra Pohl. Dunne also wore a bikini in a separate instance down the runway. She wore a cropped shirt that read, "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

The former LSU Tigers gymnast was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model last month as she ended her collegiate career.

She was one of four cover models, along with Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek and Jordan Chiles.

Dunne has been one of the most-followed athletes on social media since she joined LSU. She boasts more than 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5.3 million on Instagram. She helped the Tigers to a national championship in 2024, but her final year with LSU was derailed because of an injury.

Olivia Dunne at a Mets game

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field in New York City, May 12, 2025. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Since then, she’s been spotted cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes as he makes waves in MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.