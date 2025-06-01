Olivia Dunne performs stunning move during swimsuit fashion show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Dunne showed off her gymnastics skills on the runway with a jaw-dropping move during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show over the weekend.

The national champion gymnast strutted down the walkway in a black and white polka dot bathing suit that featured red bows in the front and down toward her hips. As she reached the end of the aisle, she dropped down in a split.

Dunne smiled as she received some applause from the crowd that packed the show. As she walked back up the runway, she touched hips with musician Xandra Pohl. Dunne also wore a bikini in a separate instance down the runway. She wore a cropped shirt that read, "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

The former LSU Tigers gymnast was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model last month as she ended her collegiate career.

She was one of four cover models, along with Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek and Jordan Chiles.

Dunne has been one of the most-followed athletes on social media since she joined LSU. She boasts more than 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5.3 million on Instagram. She helped the Tigers to a national championship in 2024, but her final year with LSU was derailed because of an injury.

Since then, she’s been spotted cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes as he makes waves in MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates.