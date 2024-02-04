Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

Olivia Dunne matches season high on floor routine as LSU puts together program-record score

LSU is 5-2 on the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The LSU Tigers gymnastics team set a program record on Saturday against Arkansas as they picked up a 198.475-196.200 victory.

Olivia Dunne appeared in the meet for the first time since the Sprouts Collegiate Quad on Jan. 13. She participated in the floor routine and scored a 9.90 in her first go-round and a 9.85 in her second. She averaged 9.875. The score matched her season high, which she set against Ohio State.

Olivia Dunne vs the Gators

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a meet against the Florida Gators on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Record setting dub," Dunne captioned a TikTok video with Annie Beard after the meet.

Dunne’s teammate Haleigh Bryant picked up a perfect score. She has the most perfect 10s in program history with 12.

On the floor, the Tigers finished with a score of 49.775. The team scored a 49.550 on the bars and a 49.625 on the beam.

Olivia Dunne at a meet

Olivia Dunne of LSU after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Jan. 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

LSU'S OLIVIA DUNNE CLAIMS SHE'S JUST AN 'ORDINARY GIRL' AFTER QUESTION ABOUT FAME

"Well, we got better. That’s what this week was about," Tigers coach Jay Clark said after the meet. "The focus and the main goal was to get a good performance, a complete performance.

"I know everyone wants to talk about the score tonight and that’s great. I do not focus on whether we get a low or high score. It’s about our performance. We did our job tonight and we can do that same performance somewhere else. For us, it’s about keeping our eye on the next step ahead of us and just taking it one step at a time."

It was also Clark’s 100th win of his career.

Olivia Dunne with her hair up

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne at the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, on April 15, 2023. (Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports)

LSU is 5-2 on the year and 2-1 against SEC opponents. The Tigers will hit the road to face off against Georgia in its next meet.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.