Pittsburgh Pirates

Olivia Dunne on boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB debut: 'There is nothing that can top this'

Skenes is the third-best prospect in all of baseball

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates called up top prospect Paul Skenes Saturday, and he made his MLB debut.

It was a quick call-up for Skenes, who was the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft after he starred as the ace of the College World Series champion LSU Tigers.

Skenes' loved ones took in the game in a suite at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and his girlfriend, LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne, was one of the many in attendance.

Livvy Dunne at Pirates game

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunn (middle) waves to fans before her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured), is introduced in his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.  (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

During the bottom of the third, when Skenes was in the dugout, Dunne spoke to the Pirates' broadcast full of excitement.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud," she said.

Dunne said she and Skenes were napping together when they woke up to "a few missed calls."

"That’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life. We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. And he just said, ‘Let’s pack,’ and we hit the road. It was so exciting," she said.

Skenes before MLB debut

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, left, walks in from the bullpen to make his major league debut alongside catcher Yasmani Grandal against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.  (IMAGN)

"The support here is awesome. Pittsburgh has been so welcoming. … The support here is unreal, and I love it."

Skenes mowed down the competition at Triple-A with a 0.99 ERA over his first seven starts. He gave up just 17 hits while consistently clocking in at over 100 mph. He struck out 45 batters while walking eight. 

Pittsburgh gave him a record $9.2 million signing bonus when he inked his first contract. 

Skenes walking on field

Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks in from the bullpen before making his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park May 11, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Skenes struck out the first two batters he faced, topping out at 102 mph in the first inning.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

