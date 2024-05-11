Trevor Bauer posts mic'd up video of immaculate inning in Mexican League

Back on April 21, Trevor Bauer tossed six scoreless innings while striking out 14 batters in the Mexican League.

That splendid outing also included an immaculate inning - nine pitches, all strikes, three strikeouts.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was mic'd up for the occasion, and released the video on his X account earlier this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bauer started the immaculate inning by dotting a four-seem fastball on the inside corner, in which he "perfectly set up" himself.

After getting him to swing on a breaking ball, Bauer took note.

"He does not like curveballs - we're just going back to it," he said. He did just that - and earned his first strikeout.

It was also clear that Bauer had done his homework, as he knew that the next batter would "swing at the first pitch, so I'll throw you a cutter."

Strike one. "Got you pegged," he quipped.

Bauer then went slider for strike two on a wild swing - using PitchCom, the catcher signaled for slider again.

"I mean, after those two swings, we're not throwing anything else."

Good plan. Strike three. Two outs. Then, Bauer realized what was occurring.

"Are we going immaculate here?"

Bauer then went with two-straight sliders to start off the third batter of the inning, putting him in an 0-2 count.

"One more for the immaculate inning," Bauer said to himself.

The batter was then fixing up the batter's box, but was taking his time - all while in the box.

So, Bauer took advantage and quick-pitched him, striking him out looking on another slider to complete the immaculate inning.

"F---k you - pay attention," Bauer said in celebration.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Bauer is playing in Mexico after not signing with an MLB team for the second year in a row amid sexual assault allegations made against him.

After being an All-Star in Japan last year, he's even better this year. Last season, his ERA was 2.59 - this year, it's a minuscule 1.50 in his first five starts. He's also striking out 14.1 batters per nine innings.

He last pitched in the majors in 2021 for the Los Angeles Dodgers but was placed on administrative leave and eventually suspended for 324 games for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

His suspension was reduced to 194 games, representing the time he missed in 2021 while on administrative leave and the entirety of the 2022 season, but he was still released by the Dodgers before the 2023 season began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a combined 28 starts in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and his abbreviated 2021 campaign, his ERA was 2.24, and he struck out 11.8 batters per nine innings with a 0.92 WHIP.

Bauer and Lindsey Hill, who accused the pitcher of beating and sexually abusing her in 2021, settled their case late last year. Bauer revealed texts from Hill, who said Bauer would be her "next victim," among other damning messages .

Another accuser, Darcy Adanna Esemonu, was charged with felony fraud theft by extortion in Arizona last month after "knowingly [obtaining] a benefit from" the pitcher and another man. Esemonu allegedly told Bauer that she had been impregnated by him and asked him for money for an abortion but was never pregnant and is facing 16 years in prison.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.