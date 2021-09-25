Expand / Collapse search
Oleksandr Usyk shocks Anthony Joshua to win heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk is among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world

By Ryan Gaydos
Oleksandr Usyk took home the title Saturday.

The Ukrainian boxer defeated Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to win the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles.

Usyk finished Joshua off in the 12th round, blasting the Briton with a flurry of punches to back him onto the ropes.

Usyk won the fight 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113. When the in-ring announcer declared Usyk the champ, Usyk immediately began shedding tears.

Usyk entered the fight as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The Joshua fight was just his third since moving up from the cruiserweight division to heavyweight. He became the third man to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield and David Haye.

Usyk is also the latest Ukrainian to win the heavyweight title after Wladimir Klitschko’s long reign at the top. It was Usyk's 19th consecutive win as a professional.

Usyk recently defeated Dereck Chisora, Chazz Witherspoon and Tony Bellew to earn the title fight with Joshua, who has a rematch clause.

It was Joshua’s second loss of his professional career after Andy Ruiz Jr. beat him in New York City a few years ago.

