Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant throw punches at news conference promoting upcoming fight

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant got into a heated exchange during their news conference on Tuesday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant got into a heated exchange during their news conference on Tuesday, which was to promote their upcoming super middleweight title unification match.

Plant left the news conference with a cut underneath his right eye.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fight broke out after both champions had a verbal exchange during their face-off before the news conference, which was in the garden of the Beverly Hilton. Plant reportedly made a comment about Álvarez’ mother, provoking the Mexican superstar to shove Plant with two hands.

Plant then stepped forward and tried to throw a left hook at Álvarez, who managed to dodge it and then threw a left hand which connected on Plant’s face. Álvarez hit Plant’s sunglasses, which ultimately caused the cut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the exchange happened, both fighters’ camps ran onto the stage and separated them.

Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will risk his WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles against Plant (21-0, 12 KOs), the unbeaten IBF champion, when they meet Nov. 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com