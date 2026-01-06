Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ole Miss Rebels

LSU allows coach to stay at Ole Miss for playoff semifinal despite coaching exodus: report

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr joined Lane Kiffin

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The confusion surrounding who will be coaching No. 6 Ole Miss in the playoffs has reached a resolution, at least through the semifinals.

LSU is allowing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who is following Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge upon the conclusion of the season, to remain with the Rebels for Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 10 Miami.

Running backs coach Kevin Smith is also slated to continue coaching Ole Miss, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Charlie Weis and Lane Kiffin

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, right, talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warmups prior to a game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

Multiple key coordinators and assistants agreed to contracts with LSU shortly after Kiffin bolted from the Rebels, including offensive coordinator Weis, tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald. Cox and McDonald are not expected to coach Ole Miss on Thursday.

New Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding noted the uncertainty of which coaches would be available this weekend.

"They have every opportunity like they have up to this point to be able to make that decision," Golding said Saturday. "So, week in and week out, I don't dictate whether they do that or not, because they're not employed by me. Up to this point, that's how it's been, and that's my expectation."

Charlie Weis Jr.

Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. watches warmups prior to the Georgia Southern Eagles game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

Ole Miss actually barred Kiffin from finishing the season with the team. However, LSU agreed to pay Kiffin's College Football Playoff bonuses.

LSU had reportedly been targeting three key players — quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and kicker Lucas Carneiro — from Ole Miss' quarterfinal win, but all three signed deals to remain with the Rebels.

Pete Golding lifts Sugar Bowl trophy

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding lifts the Sugar Bowl trophy after the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2026. (Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rebels took down Tulane convincingly in the first round of the playoffs before defeating Georgia, the No. 3 seed, in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels-Hurricanes winner will advance to face either No. 1 Indiana or No. 5 Georgia for the national championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue