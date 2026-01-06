LSU allows coach to stay at Ole Miss for playoff semifinal despite coaching exodus: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The confusion surrounding who will be coaching No. 6 Ole Miss in the playoffs has reached a resolution, at least through the semifinals.

LSU is allowing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who is following Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge upon the conclusion of the season, to remain with the Rebels for Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 10 Miami.

Running backs coach Kevin Smith is also slated to continue coaching Ole Miss, ESPN reported.

Multiple key coordinators and assistants agreed to contracts with LSU shortly after Kiffin bolted from the Rebels, including offensive coordinator Weis, tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald. Cox and McDonald are not expected to coach Ole Miss on Thursday.

New Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding noted the uncertainty of which coaches would be available this weekend.

"They have every opportunity like they have up to this point to be able to make that decision," Golding said Saturday. "So, week in and week out, I don't dictate whether they do that or not, because they're not employed by me. Up to this point, that's how it's been, and that's my expectation."

Ole Miss actually barred Kiffin from finishing the season with the team. However, LSU agreed to pay Kiffin's College Football Playoff bonuses.

LSU had reportedly been targeting three key players — quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and kicker Lucas Carneiro — from Ole Miss' quarterfinal win, but all three signed deals to remain with the Rebels.

The Rebels took down Tulane convincingly in the first round of the playoffs before defeating Georgia, the No. 3 seed, in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels-Hurricanes winner will advance to face either No. 1 Indiana or No. 5 Georgia for the national championship.

