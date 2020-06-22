Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey this upcoming season

Eli Manning put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career while playing for the New York Giants, but before he turned pro, the two-time Super Bowl champion was a star quarterback at Ole Miss.

To honor Manning, Ole Miss will retire Manning’s No. 10 jersey this upcoming season, according to ESPN. Manning will become the third Ole Miss football player to have his jersey retired, joining his father Archie (No. 18) and Chucky Mullins (No. 38).

After not playing his freshman year, Manning started for the Rebels his sophomore season. He threw for 2,948 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, and then during his junior year, Manning had 3,401 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Finally, during his senior season in 2003, Manning finished with 3,600 yards and 29 touchdowns. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, and he ended up leading Ole Miss to two Bowl appearances in his final two seasons.