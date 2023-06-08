Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Published

Oklahoma wins third straight national title after sweeping Florida State in Women's College World Series

The Sooners became the first team in over 30 years to win three consecutive titles with Thursday's WCWS win

Associated Press
Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief to lead Oklahoma to its third straight Women's College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 on Thursday night for a two-game sweep.

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their record-setting Division I win streak to 53 games. The team's only defeat this season was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. 

With this year's impressive season, Oklahoma also set a record for win percentage and tallied the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. 

Thursday night's College World Series win marked the sixth title for the Sooners since 2016, and the seventh since 2000 – all under coach Patty Gasso.

Cydney Sanders celebrates home run

Oklahoma's Women's College World Series win on Thursday marked the team's sixth title since 2016 and seventh since 2000. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

UCLA was the only other program to win three straight titles, from 1988-90, but the Bruins lost 19 games during that stretch. Oklahoma has only dropped eight during its three-peat.

The Sooners led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average, even after losing Division I career home run leader Jocelyn Alo from last year's team.

Bahl, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, did not allow an earned run in 24 2/3 innings during the WCWS. 

She went 4-0, earned the save in Thursday's game and became the first pitcher since 1992 to work at least 20 innings at the World Series without allowing a run.

Jayda Coleman hits wall to catch ball

Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners slams against the wall to catch a ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the Women's College World Series. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back homers off Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth inning after Florida State had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Mack Leonard's homer. 

That was plenty of cushion for Bahl, who struck out three batters and threw 39 pitches, 28 for strikes.

Sooners celebrate home run

Oklahoma Sooners react to Grace Lyons' home run against the Florida State Seminoles during the Division I Women's Softball Championship. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Sandercock pitched a complete game for Florida State (58-11), which made its third finals appearance in the past five World Series. 

The Seminoles won the title in 2018 and were runners-up to Oklahoma in 2021.