Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler brushes off boos, calls to put backup in: 'I don't worry about that at all'

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler brushed off the outside noise on Saturday after a sluggish performance in a narrow victory over West Virginia.

Rattler was 26-for-26 with 256 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception as the Sooners won 16-13. Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic nailed a 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Rattler, who was thought to have been an early-season Heisman Trophy contender, was asked whether he was concerned about hearing the boos from the crowd during the game with some even calling for freshman Caleb Williams to see the field to add a jolt to the offense.

"I don't worry about that at all. I don't listen to 'em. They're not on the field," Rattler said after the game.

Michael Woods II had eight catches for 86 yards, leading the Sooners. Austin Stogner had the lone touchdown catch for the Sooners.

West Virginia’s Jarret Doege was 20-for-29 with 160 passing yards and an interception. Leddie Brown was held to 56 rushing yards after a 161-yard outburst last week. Garrett Greene ran for the lone touchdown for the Mountaineers.

A win is a win for No. 4 Oklahoma.

The Sooners stay undefeated and in contention for a College Football Playoff spot at the end of the season. The team is about to enter the thick of their Big 12 schedule. Next week, Oklahoma will take on Kansas City with a battle against Texas looming on Oct. 9.

West Virginia plays Texas Tech next week.