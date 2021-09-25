Arch Manning runs over would-be tackler as high school football star impresses again

Arch Manning is one of the best high school quarterbacks in the nation. On Friday, he showcased what he can do with his legs.

The New Orleans high school standout was running a run-pass option when he grabbed the ball away from his running back, looked like he was going to throw but took off running. The Isidore Newman High School quarterback gained a few yards before running over a defender from Metairie Park Country Day.

Isidore Newman defeated Metairie Country Day, 49-21. Manning was 20-for-28 with 234 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added 58 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Manning is the top prospect in the nation's 2023 class. Last week, he visited Georgia and attended the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina. He was seen with his father, Cooper, and other family members.

Bulldogs supporters must have gotten word that the high school phenom was at the game because a few fans from the "UGA Paint Line" painted, "We want Arch!" on their backs.

The five-star quarterback lived up to the hype in the first game of his junior season, completing 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 50 yards and a score in a 28-0 shutout victory over Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Manning is still undecided on where he will play college ball, but Georgia fans certainly put together an impressive presentation to show they want him.

