Oklahoma sneaks past Texas Tech in OT

Lubbock, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Isaiah Cousins scored 22 points and the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners needed overtime to beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 79-75 on Saturday.

Texas Tech guard Toddrick Gotcher made a 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then connected from beyond the arc with 1:17 remaining in the extra session to make it 75-75.

TaShawn Thomas then made 1-of-2 free throws to put Oklahoma in front, and Keenan Evans missed a 3-pointer at the other end before Cousins made two free throws to make it 78-75 with 17 seconds left.

Texas Tech's Isaiah Manderson missed from beyond the arc before Jordan Woodard made 1-of-2 from the line to put the game away.

Frank Booker scored a career-high 17 points for the Sooners (19-8, 10-5 Big 12), who beat these Red Raiders by a 81-36 margin in Norman on Jan. 28 to establish a Big 12 record for fewest points allowed in a league game.

"When I had an open one, I just knocked it down," said Booker. "It wasn't that I had to shoot the ball or had to make shots, I just felt like it was my time to shoot the ball, and I am going to shoot the ball when I am open."

Gotcher ended with 18 points for Texas Tech (12-16, 2-13), which has lost five in a row. Evans and Norense Odiase tallied 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Thomas' three-point play gave Oklahoma a 65-59 edge with 1:40 left in regulation. Evans made a layup and Zach Smith connected from beyond the arc around Buddy Hield's missed 3-pointer to pull Texas Tech within one.

Woodard responded with two free throws at the other end. Texas Tech, however, got it to overtime after Gotcher missed two free throws and Manderson grabbed the rebound. He tossed it to Gotcher who hit a 3-pointer to tie it.

Hield, who missed from beyond the arc as time expired, made a pair of 3- pointers in overtime to make it 75-70. But Smith's jumper and Gotcher's trey tied things up.

Game Notes

The Red Raiders shot 59.1 percent from the field ... Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma, which hosts to TCU next Saturday ... Texas Tech plays at TCU on Wednesday.