Oilers host Flames in Battle of Alberta

The Calgary Flames will try to continue their dominance of the Oilers when the Battle of Alberta resumes tonight at Edmonton's Rexall Place.

The Flames have won eight straight in this series and the first three of six scheduled meetings so far this year. Calgary has also taken 15 of 16 overall from the Oilers and three straight in Edmonton.

Calgary also enters tonight with a 4-1-1 record in its last six trips to the ice, while the Oilers have lost two straight and seven of eight.

The Flames, who are just two points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, ended a two-game slide with Thursday's shootout victory in Los Angeles. Mike Cammalleri, playing in his third game since returning to the Flames via a trade with Montreal, scored the winner in the shootout to lift Calgary to the 2-1 win over the Kings.

In the second round, Cammalleri deked back to the forehand and buried his chance past Jonathan Quick. Mike Richards had the last chance for Los Angeles, but his wrist shot was stopped by Miikka Kiprusoff.

Jarome Iginla's 502nd career goal was Calgary's lone regulation tally and Kiprusoff finished with 31 saves.

"Our effort was good tonight and we played hard," said Calgary head coach Brent Sutter. "Kiprusoff stood tall and we found a way, our focus was really good."

The Flames won despite playing without forward Curtis Glencross, who suffered a knee injury Tuesday in San Jose and is considered week-to-week. Glencross is tied with Iginla for the team lead in goals with 18.

Calgary forwards Brendan Morrison and Alex Tanguay could both return from upper-body injuries tonight. Morrison has missed the last six tests, while Tanguay has sat out 14 in a row since sustaining an injury on Dec. 20.

Tonight's test marks the finale of a three-game road trip for the Flames, who are just 9-14-4 as the guest this season.

The Oilers, meanwhile, were dealt a 1-0 loss Thursday in St. Louis, as Jaroslav Halak needed to stop just 15 shots to blank Edmonton. Nikolai Khabibulin was the hard-luck loser, stopping 38-of-39 shots for the Oilers.

"They just kept coming at us, wave after wave all night," said Edmonton defenseman Andy Sutton. "They had a heavy forecheck going the whole time and we didn't weather it well."

Edmonton has played the last two games without Taylor Hall, as the talented young forward is recovering from facial lacerations suffered Tuesday in pre- game warm-ups in Columbus. Hall, who is tied for second on the Oilers with 15 goals, needed 30 stitches to repair cuts sustained when he fell to the ice and was accidentally stepped on by teammate Corey Potter. Hall is questionable for tonight's test.

The Oilers are 11-7-3 as the host this year and are playing two straight and five of their next six games at Rexall Place.