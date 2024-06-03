Oilers' Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman help team advance to Stanley Cup Final

The last time the Edmonton Oilers won the Stanley Cup, Glenn Anderson and Mark Messier were scoring goals and Connor McDavid was not even a glimmer in his parents’ eyes.

Twenty-four years later, the Oilers are the champions of the Western Conference once again and will vie to bring the Stanley Cup back home to Edmonton and back to Canada in general.

The Oilers finished off the Dallas Stars on Sunday night with a 2-1 victory in Game 6. It will be the team’s first final appearance since 2006.

"When the horn went off, that's the loudest I ever heard it," McDavid told Sportsnet after the game. "Special place to play, honestly. So much history. And these fans, it was great to hear their support."

McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman added a score of his own. Both goals came in the first period. Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots.

"We’re not done here. This is just one step in the right direction for us," Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm said.

Dallas tried to get back into the game with a third-period goal from Mason Marchment, but none of the team’s other shots found the back of the net.

The Stars pulled goaltender Jake Oettinger with 2:20 left in the game, but Dallas only had two shots the rest of the way.

"Proud of our group, proud of our fight, proud of our battle," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. You’re just gutted. They did leave everything out there. We should be going to play a Game 7, we’re not. You have to give Edmonton credit. Their power play particularly over the last two games was good, their goaltender was good. It’s fine lines when you get to this point of the year, and they were on the right side of it. … It’s tough to swallow."

Edmonton will face a hungry Florida Panthers team in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is set for Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.