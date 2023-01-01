Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says

Georgia defeated Ohio State 42-41

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. received a huge shot from a Georgia defender late in the third quarter while trying to catch a ball from C.J. Stroud that was meant for the back of the end zone.

Harrison tried to make a last-second catch but was met by Javon Bullard and the star receiver went down and stayed down. He would leave the game with a concussion and not return. Ohio State was up 35-24 when the injury occurred and they ended up losing the game 42-41.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. makes a catch against Georgia during the Peach Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. makes a catch against Georgia during the Peach Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said after the game that the loss of Harrison had a tremendous impact on the outcome.

"To say that losing Marvin had an impact on the game, it absolutely did," Day said, via ESPN.

Bullard was initially penalized for targeting but the call was later overturned. Day said he wasn’t sure whether it was right to overturn the call but was a bit perplexed since Harrison received a concussion.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates hos touchdown catch against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates hos touchdown catch against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The star wide receiver said he was feeling well enough to go back in but trainers kept him out.

"It was just a regular hit. I felt like I was good enough to go back in the game," he said, adding that he understood the medical staff was just looking out for his safety.

Harrison finished with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is helped after a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard during the Peach Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is helped after a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard during the Peach Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

With the loss, the Buckeyes finished the year 11-2. They are on a two-game losing streak.

