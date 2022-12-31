Georgia overcomes 14-point fourth quarter deficit over Ohio State to advance to second-straight title game

The National Championship for Jan. 9 is set.

No. 1 Georgia will meet No. 3 TCU after taking down No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41, on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia's repeat hopes are still alive, having defeated Alabama in last season's title game. Georgia is now 14-0 this season.

Earlier in the day, No. 3 TCU defeated No. 2 Michigan, who also entered the day undefeated, in the largest upset in CFP history.

Georgia was favored to win, but for a long while, it certainly didn't seem like that was the case.

Georgia was down 14 entering the fourth quarter, but they kicked a field goal early to make it an 11-point deficit. After forcing a three-and-out, Stetson Bennett found Arian Smith on the first play of their next drive for a 76-yard drive. They went for two and got it, making it a 38-35 game with 8:41 to go. The Buckeyes had to settle for a field goal with 2:43 to go, giving a streaking Georgia offense one more chance. Well, they were in the red zone in about a minute. On 2nd and 5 from the Buckeye 10, Stetson found Adonai Mitchell for the 10-yard touchdown, and the ensuing field goal gave Georgia a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds left.

C.J. Stroud had less than a minute to send the Buckeyes to the National Championship after Georgia overcame a 14-point deficit to take a one-point lead - they were in field goal range in about 30 seconds. Noah Ruggles came on for a 50-yard field goal with eight seconds left, but he missed wide left, giving Georgia the victory.

Ohio State got off to a 21-7 lead as they picked off Bennett after going up a touchdown and turning that into another seven points (who else but Marvin Harrison Jr. to score twice in the first half). But after Kendall Minton brought the Bulldogs back to within a touchdown, they forced a three-and-out, and Bennett ran one in to tie the game. The Bulldogs added a field goal with 1:44 to go in the half, but Stroud threw for 75 yards on just four plays in less than a minute to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room.

Georgia got the ball to start the second half but went three-and-out, and OSU took advantage, as Stroud found Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown to go up 11. Both teams exchanged punts, but Kearis Jackson returned the Buckeyes' punt into field goal range. However, Jack Podlesny missed the field goal, and Ohio State took another trip toward the end zone. However, on 3rd and goal, Stroud was looking for Harrison again, but he took a hard hit and had to be tended to by trainers. After a brief stop, the Buckeyes knocked the field goal to go up 38-24, and Harrison never returned to the game.

And then, well, the rest is history.

The Bulldogs outscored OSU 18-3 in the fourth quarter for the comeback victory.

Bennett completed 23 of his 34 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns, while 10 Bulldog receivers had at least one catch.

Stroud threw for 348 yards on 23 of 34 passing, while Egbuka and Harrison combined for 218 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Georgia and TCU will face off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.