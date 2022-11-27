Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes
Published

Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident

Michigan won the game 45-23

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Ohio State star Troy Smith made clear on Sunday that his teammates would have never let Michigan players plant their flag on the turf of Ohio Stadium.

Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the field following their victory over their rivals which advanced them to the Big Ten Championship Game and put them in a good position to make it to the College Football Playoff. 

Heisman trophy winner formerly of the Ohio State Buckeyes Troy Smith stands on the field before the Buckeyes take on the Louisiana State University Tigers during the AllState BCS National Championship on Jan. 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

Heisman trophy winner formerly of the Ohio State Buckeyes Troy Smith stands on the field before the Buckeyes take on the Louisiana State University Tigers during the AllState BCS National Championship on Jan. 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. (Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Twenty-four hours after the loss, Smith wanted to make clear that would not have flown in his day.

"No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on the Block O," Smith tweeted.

The 2006 Heisman Trophy winner was one of the best quarterbacks to play for Ohio State. He led the team to a BCS National Championship appearance in 2006, but the team lost to Florida 41-14.

AP TOP 25 POLL: MICHIGAN, USC JOIN TOP 5 AFTER BIG WINS

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith, #10, calls a play against the Florida Gators during the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith, #10, calls a play against the Florida Gators during the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Smith finished his career with 5,720 passing yards, 54 touchdown passes and 14 rushing touchdowns during his time with the Buckeyes.

The flag-planting incident caused a stir between the rival schools, but Jim Harbaugh supported his players.

"I want to get that flag and put it in our museum," Harbaugh said, ESPN.

"I think there's already plenty of fuel to the rivalry. They have songs, the one about they don't give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. It's all good. It's been going on for a century, don't you think? … It’s all good."

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith, #10, looks for a receiver against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith, #10, looks for a receiver against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan won 45-23, handing Ohio State its first loss of the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

