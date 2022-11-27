Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

AP Top 25 poll: Michigan, USC join top 5 after big wins

Michigan dominated Ohio State and USC beat Notre Dame

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan made the big move to the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday after picking up a win over rival Ohio State and solidifying a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes for the second straight time, 45-23. Donovan Edwards had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns. J.J. McCarthy had 263 passing yards and three touchdown passes – two going to Cornelius Johnson and another to Colston Loveland.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams scores a touchdown against Notre Dame during the second half, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams scores a touchdown against Notre Dame during the second half, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Michigan wasn’t the only team who moved up in the rankings. USC’s win over Notre Dame catapulted them to No. 4 in the poll.

The Trojans beat the Fighting Irish, 38-27, behind four total touchdowns from Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams. He finished with 232 passing yards and 35 rushing yards. He had a touchdown pass and three rushing touchdowns in the win.

Georgia remained No. 1 and TCU was No. 3.

DAVID SHAW SUDDENLY STEPS DOWN AS STANFORD'S HEAD COACH FOLLOWING LOSS TO BYU

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the first half against Georgia Tech, Nov. 26, 2022, in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the first half against Georgia Tech, Nov. 26, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Here’s how the rest of the rankings played out.

--

1). Georgia (12-0)

2). Michigan (12-0)

3). TCU (12-0)

4). USC (11-1)

5). Ohio State (11-1)

6). Alabama (10-2)

7). Tennessee (10-2)

8). Penn State (10-2)

9). Washington (10-2)

10). Clemson (10-2)

11). LSU (9-3)

12). Utah (9-3)

13). Kansas State (9-3)

14). Florida State (9-3)

15). Oregon (9-3)

16). Oregon State (9-3)

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves a team flag while celebrating the Wolverines' win over Ohio State, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves a team flag while celebrating the Wolverines' win over Ohio State, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

17). UCLA (9-3)

18). Tulane (10-2)

19). Notre Dame (8-4)

20). South Carolina (8-4)

21). Texas (8-4)

22). UCF (8-4)

23). UTSA (10-2)

24). North Carolina (9-3)

25). Mississippi State (8-4)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

