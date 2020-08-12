Ohio State football player expresses confusion after season postponed, OK'd to return to campus

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player learned his football season was over and hours later he was cleared to return to campus for class.

Owen Fankhauser, a safety who joined the team in 2018, tweeted about the confusion Tuesday after learning the Big Ten Conference had postponed the college football season and all fall sports.

IOWA HAWKEYES FOOTBALL STILL IN SHOCK OVER POSTPONED SEASON

“How you gonna [sic] tell us that they can’t play football and then send me an email a few hours later about having a safe fall on a campus that holds 40,000 people...” Fankhauser tweeted.

Ohio State University President-elect Kristina M. Johnson announced the school's return-to-campus plan. In-person classroom size was reduced from 100 to 50, ramping up measures for students and faculty will be tested on a weekly basis, limiting in-person events to 10 or fewer participants and recruiting students and staff to help with contact tracing.

OHIO STATE'S JUSTIN FIELDS GIVES THREE-LETTER RESPONSE TO BIG TEN POSTPONING FOOTBALL SEASON

“These changes are being made in addition to a previously stated requirement that everyone wear masks while on campus — both indoors and outside,” Johnson said.

“There will also be daily health checks, redirected foot traffic flow around high-use buildings, continued teleworking for employees — when appropriate — and an expected adherence to good hand hygiene.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State will likely have their football season on hold until possibly the spring.