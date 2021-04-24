Ohio bar refuses to show NBA games until LeBron James is 'expelled', Lakers star fires back

The owner of a Cincinnati bar says he won’t show another NBA game until Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James is "expelled" from the league.

Linne's Pub in Delhi Township made the statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the same day the four-time NBA champion was criticized for posting a tweet that has been accused of inciting violence against the Columbus police officer involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

"If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub," the post read. "We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA."

The bar’s owner, Jay Linneman, did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment but according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, he believes James should stick to sports.

"They just need to play the game and that’s it," he said. "Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right."

Linneman added that if President Donald Trump or Joe Biden made similar comments, there would be calls for "impeachment."

James, an Ohio native, saw a tweet about the story on Saturday and fired back with a snarky remark.

"Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp."

James tweeted an image of one of the officers at the scene of Bryant's shooting with the caption: "YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" on Wednesday.

He was slammed by critics on social media who accused him of using his platform to incite violence against the officer to his nearly 50 million followers while seemingly suggesting that the shooting was unjustified coming off the heels of the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

James deleted the tweet and explained that he sent it out of"ANGER."

"ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself!" he tweeted. "Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!"

He added, "I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY."