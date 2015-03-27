Ogwumike scores 22 to lead No. 4 Stanford past Santa Clara, 92-57

Chiney Ogwumike would prefer to enjoy the first weekend of the season rather than focus on the next opponent. She's just happy for the team.

Ogwumike scored 22 points, Joslyn Tinkle added 19 and No. 4 Stanford beat Santa Clara 97-57 on Sunday.

Amber Orrange matched her career high with 18 points for the Cardinal (2-0), who had a much easier time of it in their second game of the year.

Game number three will provide Stanford with its biggest test of the young season.

"I heard they were pretty good," Ogwumike said. "I just liked the way we played and built momentum no matter who it is."

Stanford meets defending national champion Baylor in a highly-anticipated matchup at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu on Friday. The Bears beat the Cardinal in last year's national semifinal.

"I'm getting goosebumps thinking about it," Tinkle said. "We're ready to play a great team and great players."

Lindsay Leo scored 16 points to lead the Broncos (1-1), while Meagan Fulps finished with 14 points and Ruta Zurauskyte had 11.

The Broncos outscored Stanford 14-7 over the final four minutes of the first half to draw within 47-32 heading into the intermission.

"We had nothing to lose," Leo said. "This is a game we could improve ourselves. We wanted to give them a run for their money. It was a great chance to test ourselves."

Fulps, who was in foul trouble most of the game, needs one point for 1,000.

Ogwumike scored her 1,000th point midway through the first half and now has 1,010.

"Chiney is an amazing player," Leo said. "She's definitely a challenge and I enjoyed playing against her. I think she made all the posts who played against her better."

The Cardinal shot over 64 percent from the field in the first half and led by as many as 24 at 42-18 before Santa Clara, picked to finish sixth in a vote by the WCC coaches, rallied.

"We played 11 in the first half and that's a good thing," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "We came out inspired against a good team coming off a win."

The Cardinal struggled beat Fresno State at home Friday, giving up 25 offensive rebounds and getting outboarded.

That all changed against the Broncos, who grabbed eight offensive boards and lost the battle of the glass, 37-25.

"We had a lot to improve with one day of practice," Tinkle said. "We did a much better job today. Each of our roles continues to develop."

The game was a late add for both schools, both of which were originally scheduled to host Hofstra, which needed to withdraw from the commitment.

Stanford holds a 28-4 lead in the all-time series with Santa Clara and has not lost to the Broncos since 1998.

Fulps, a preseason all-WCC pick, made her first 10 free throws of the season before missing midway through the second half. She was 7 of 7, and scored 23 points, in the Broncos' 77-54 win over UC Irvine in the season opener.

Ricki Radanovich hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and pull Santa Clara within 47-35 but the Broncos could not get any closer.

The Cardinal eventually built a 30-point advantage before emptying their bench in the last five minutes.