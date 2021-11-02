Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Raiders' Henry Ruggs charged with DUI 'resulting in death' after 1 person killed in fiery car crash: police

Police noted that Ruggs remained on the scene where he 'showed signs of impairment'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Las Vegas Raiders second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with a DUI resulting in death after being involved in a serious car accident in Las Vegas early Tuesday, according to law enforcement. 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement confirming that Ruggs, 22, was driving the Chevrolet Corvette that was involved in a crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 a.m. 

According to police, once on the scene, they discovered a Toyota Rav4 engulfed in flames. After fire response, a deceased victim was found inside the vehicle. An initial investigation revealed that the front of Ruggs’ car collided with the rear end of the victim's vehicle. 

Police noted that Ruggs remained on the scene where he "showed signs of impairment." 

He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries and ultimately charged with a DUI resulting in death. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches the ball as Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends during a game at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

TMZ Sports first reported the crash involving Ruggs. An attorney representing the former Alabama standout told the outlet: "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered." 

The Raiders released a statement shortly after confirming that the team was "aware " of Ruggs' charge.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24:  Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders spins the ball on the ground and gestures as he celebrates a catch for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"We are devasted by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the team said, via ESPN and the NFL Network. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time." 

Local media coverage showed scenes of the crash. One vehicle appeared to be severely charred while a second car was completely wrecked.

