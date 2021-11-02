Raiders' Henry Ruggs charged with DUI 'resulting in death' after 1 person killed in fiery car crash: police

Las Vegas Raiders second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with a DUI resulting in death after being involved in a serious car accident in Las Vegas early Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement confirming that Ruggs, 22, was driving the Chevrolet Corvette that was involved in a crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 a.m.

According to police, once on the scene, they discovered a Toyota Rav4 engulfed in flames. After fire response, a deceased victim was found inside the vehicle. An initial investigation revealed that the front of Ruggs’ car collided with the rear end of the victim's vehicle.

Police noted that Ruggs remained on the scene where he "showed signs of impairment."

He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries and ultimately charged with a DUI resulting in death.

TMZ Sports first reported the crash involving Ruggs. An attorney representing the former Alabama standout told the outlet: "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The Raiders released a statement shortly after confirming that the team was "aware " of Ruggs' charge.

"We are devasted by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the team said, via ESPN and the NFL Network. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Local media coverage showed scenes of the crash. One vehicle appeared to be severely charred while a second car was completely wrecked.