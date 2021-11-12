Odell Beckham Jr gets message from ex-Browns teammate Jarvis Landry upon Rams signing

Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday prompted a message from his former Cleveland Browns teammate Jarvis Landry.

Not only did the two spend a handful of seasons on the Browns together before Beckham asked for his release, but the two also played together at LSU before both of them turned pro. Naturally, Landry had to send a goodbye, for now, note on his social media at his longtime friend.

"Handle ya business. Meet you in the (Super Bowl) brudda," Landry wrote on his Instagram Stories.

It is feasible the Browns and Rams could meet in the Super Bowl this year but it would be tall task.

Cleveland is entering Week 10 in third place in the AFC North with a record of 5-4. They are one of eight teams with five wins in the conference and have a tough schedule with other potential playoff teams on their docket. Cleveland will have to win a majority of the games to even sniff a chance at the postseason.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams. After he was released by the Browns last Friday, Beckham went unclaimed and passed through waivers on Tuesday, which allowed him to sign with a team of his choice.

Initial reports stated that Beckham's top three targets were the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints. After he went unclaimed, more reports surfaced that the Green Bay Packers were Beckham’s top destination. The Rams weren’t even mentioned as a potential team the superstar wideout had an interest in until Thursday.

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and recorded 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He only played 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any pass-catcher on the offense but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.

Now, Beckham will join a wide receiver core that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and will be on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams were already one of the most prolific offenses in football, but they felt the need to acquire another weapon.

It is uncertain if Beckham will suit up for the Rams when they visit San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday night.

Los Angeles is very much in control of their playoff destiny. The team is 7-2.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.