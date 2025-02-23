Expand / Collapse search
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic on why he's never eaten at Taco Bell

Jokic was the Nuggets' second-round pick in 2014

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic developed into a three-time NBA MVP and champion from a second-round pick out of Serbia.

The Nuggets’ selection of Jokic in the 2014 draft out of Serbia was famously announced as the ESPN broadcast showed a Taco Bell commercial. As Jokic rose to prominence in the last few years, NBA fans couldn’t believe that someone like the star center’s selection was seemingly passed over.

Nikola Jokic and Rui Hachimura

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura defends on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

He said in an interview with the Nuggets’ social media team he never ate at the fast-food chain ever again.

"I think I’ve never had Taco Bell just because of that," he said.

Jokic didn’t come to the NBA until the 2015-16 season and developed into a player who could contend for the starting role. He started in 55 games in his first season and 59 games in his next season. He then started 73 out of 75 appearances in the 2017-18 season.

Nikola Jokic collects the loose ball

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic collects a loose ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges defends on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Nuggets star earned his first All-Star appearance in 2019 and his status grew from there. He was a back-to-back MVP in 2021 and 2022 and then again during the 2023-24 seasons. Denver also won the NBA title in 2023.

He’s one of the best players in the league and potentially one of the best international players the NBA has ever seen.

This year, Jokic is averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists for the Nuggets. He’ll be in contention for the NBA MVP once again.

Nikola Jokic argues a call

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic argues for a call during the Los Angeles Lakers game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver is 37-20 as of Sunday and third in the Western Conference.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.