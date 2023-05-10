Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic makes up with Suns' owner after sideline shove: ‘Hoping he was gonna pay my fine’

Nikola Jokic couldn’t stay mad at Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia for long.

The two-time MVP was fined $25,000 on Monday for making "improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside" after attempting to retrieve the ball from Ishbia during Denver’s Game 4 loss.

Jokic gave Ishbia an elbow during the second quarter of Game 4, sending Ishbia back into his courtside seat.

Prior to the start of Game 5 in Denver, Jokic made sure to let Ishbia know that no hard feelings lingered, having a little fun with the owner of the Suns.

"I don’t have nothing against him," the Serbian center said after the game. "I would do the same thing if it was anybody else… If you guys follow, that’s what I like to do. I like to inbound the ball really quick, just get advantage, and keep the game going. I just wanted to make fun at least a little bit.

"And I was hoping he was going to pay my fine, but no."

It was all fun and games prior to Game 5 and the Nuggets had a blast during the game, taking a 3-2 series lead with a 118-102 victory.

Jokic had a monster night, scoring 29 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists.

It was the 10th postseason triple-double for Jokic, passing Wilt Chamberlain for fifth all-time.

"I mean, to be honest, I just like to win the game," Jokic said of whether he prefers trying to beat a team with a triple-double or scoring, according to ESPN. "So whatever it takes. I open the game today, I think really badly, maybe I was forcing it.

"And then I just slow it down, relax and let the game come to me. It'll come to me and that happens."