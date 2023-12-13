Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic ejected on Serbian Heritage Night: 'That's terrible'

The Nuggets were visiting the Chicago Bulls

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Bulls held a Serbian Heritage Night while defending NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who hails from Serbia, was in town.

Well, the fans who came to see the country's hero were only treated to roughly 16 minutes of him on the floor because of a bizarre ejection.

In the second quarter of the game, the Denver Nuggets star was tossed, resulting in boos from even the home crowd. On top of the heritage night, it was also the only time the Nuggets will be in Chicago this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikola Jokic getting ejected

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after he was ejected from the game by referee Mousa Dagher #28 (not pictured) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After missing a layup, Jokic was seen barking at a referee. He admitted after the game that he used language that "crossed the line." Rumors say that Jokic used the word "motherf---er" toward the ref.

But, fans were livid at the ejection, considering Jokic is a two-time NBA MVP and probably the best player in the league.

Even Bulls analyst Stacey King was livid at the move.

Nikola Jokic leaving game

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets high fives head coach Michael Malone against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SUNS’ JUSUF NURKIC REACTS AFTER WILD SMACK TO FACE FROM DRAYMOND GREEN: ‘FEEL LIKE THAT BROTHER NEEDS HELP’

"That’s terrible. That’s excessive," King said on NBC Sports Chicago. "Give the guy a tech. He should have got a tech, and he should have got fouled, but to eject the guy? C’mon now. The people didn’t come to see the officials. Let’s just be honest: They came to see the players. 

"[Jokic] is one of the players people came to see. Give him a tech. He earns that. He’s a two-time MVP. He earned the right to be able to communicate."

It was Jokic's second ejection of the season, but Denver didn't need Jokic's help much, as they came away with a 114-106 win over the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic after ejection

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets leaves the game after being ejected by referee Mousa Dagher #28 (not pictured) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jokic finished with just four points, but still managed to grab nine rebounds and dish out six assists.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.