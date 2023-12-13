Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Phoenix Suns

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic reacts after wild smack to face from Draymond Green: ‘Feel like that brother needs help’

Green was ejected for the 3rd time this season

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green may be facing another suspension. 

The four-time NBA champion was ejected Tuesday night after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two players battled for position in the third quarter. 

Draymond Green after being ejected

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the Suns game at Footprint Center on Dec. 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Green was called for a flagrant foul 2 on the play, earning himself his third ejection of the 2023 NBA season. 

TONY PARKER TALKS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA CARRYING LEGACY OF FRENCH BASKETBALL, SPURS STAR'S ROOKIE SEASON

Green apologized to Nurkic while speaking with reporters after the game, saying he was trying to sell the call. 

"He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call," the Warriors star explained after the game. "I made contact with him. As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf, because I didn't intend to hit him."

Nurkic had a different take. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jusuf Nurkic on the ground

Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns is down after being fouled by Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Dec. 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"What’s going on him, I don’t know," Nurkic said. "Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me... That had nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball." 

Nurkic was seemingly referencing Green’s five-game suspension earlier this season after the four-time All-Star put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert into a chokehold. 

Tuesday was the 18th time that Green had been ejected in his 12-year NBA career. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It just looked like a reckless, dangerous play," Suns coach Frank Vogel said. "I’m sensitive to our guys getting hit on plays like that. I didn’t like it. The refs did what they had to do. The league will do what they have to do."

Draymond Green reacts after fouling Jusuf Nurkic

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures toward the ref after being called for a foul on Suns center Jusuf Nurkic at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Dec. 12, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

Golden State lost to a Suns team missing Kevin Durant, dropping to 10-13 on the season.  

The Warriors have now lost 11 of their last 15 games. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.