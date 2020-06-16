Expand / Collapse search
Nuggets' Michael Malone reveals he had coronavirus in March

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday he contracted the coronavirus in March while the NBA season was on hold amid the global pandemic.

Malone told CBS Denver he wasn’t informed that he had the illness until months later.

“I'd say around March 20, I started not feeling well, and we began reaching out to team doctors to see if I could get a test,” he told the station. “Unfortunately, at that time, there was no testing available."

He continued: “So I only found out after the fact. I was able to get an antibody test probably right around Memorial Day weekend. And not surprisingly, our team doctor called up and said, 'Listen, you tested positive.’”

While Malone tried to stay level-headed through the whole ordeal, he told CBS Denver he was happy he was able to survive.

Malone’s Nuggets are among the 22 teams who will be traveling to Florida for the NBA’s restart to the season. Denver was 43-22 and the third seed in the Western Conference because the league pressed pause on the season.

“I hope that going down to Orlando will be a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people that actually get [COVID-19],” Malone said.

