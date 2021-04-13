Nuggets' Jamal Murray suffers scary knee injury at end of game vs. Warriors

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray appeared to suffer a serious knee injury after his knee buckled in the team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Murray’s injury occurred in the final minute of the 116-107 loss. He was helped off the court and did not return. Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters at the end of the game Murray would get an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

"Some of the coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it. It’s just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully, we’ll get some good news," Malone said.

Murray had 17 points before he went down. He had just returned to the starting lineup after missing the last four games with right knee soreness.

Murray's teammate Nikola Jokic also commented on the injury after the game, according to ESPN.

"It's really sad to see anybody in pain. The guy who is the warrior, who is going to fight through everything, was in pain," he said.

Warriors star Stephen Curry added: "My heart goes out to him. I hope that he gets the best news possible. I was right there when he went down and that's always tough. Any injury in this game, but one in that kind of situation -- I hope that he gets good news and he has a speedy recovery. He's such an amazing talent, you saw what he did last year."

Murray is averaging 21.2 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Losing him would really put a damper on the Nuggets’ NBA Finals hopes.