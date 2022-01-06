Novak Djokovic supporters show up at Melbourne hotel where he's believed to be held

Novak Djokovic supporters demonstrated outside the Melbourne hotel the top tennis player in the world was holed up in as he awaits a ruling on whether he can play in the Australian Open.

Some protesters were holding up signs in support of Djokovic and refugees who were held in the hotel as he was ordered to stay in the government-controlled hotels where Australian immigration officials also keep asylum seekers and refugees.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said he’s asked the Australian government to allow Djokovic to be transferred to a house he rented and "not to be in that infamous hotel."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Federal Circuit Judge Anthony Kelly adjourned Djokovic’s case to Monday. A lawyer for the government agreed the nine-time Australian Open champion and winner of 20 major titles should not be deported before then.

Djokovic is hoping an Australian court will rule in his favor after he was granted a medical exemption to get around the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all players participating in the Australian Open but his visa to enter the country was revoked. He now faces deportation and other legal hurdles.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the process and revealed Djokovic’s visa was canceled.

WHY WAS NOVAK DJOKOVIC NOT LET INTO AUSTRALIA?

"Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison tweeted.

The Australian Border Forces also released a statement stating that Djokovic did not provide the "appropriate evidence" to meet the government’s entry requirements, resulting in his visa being canceled.

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia," the statement read, via The Age.

Djokovic had not disclosed whether he’s vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is at the heart of the issue. He had landed in the country thinking he had Victoria state approval that would shield him from regulations requiring all players, fans and staff to have received the COVID-19 vaccination to be at the Australian Open. Apparently, that would’ve been OK to enter the tournament, but not the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.