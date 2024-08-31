Novak Djokovic's shocking US Open loss ends incredible 22-year streak

A new era of tennis has been ushered in with the shocking defeat of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

The Serbian tennis star, fresh off a gold medal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, bowed out of his title defense after losing to 28th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia in four sets.

After the match, a disappointed Djokovic made no excuses.

"Honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament – the third round is a success. I’ve played some of the worst tennis I’ve ever played, honestly, serving by far the worst ever," he said, adding that Friday’s match had been "awful."

"If you play on a quick surface like this without the serve, without the ability to win free points there … then you can’t win."

Djokovic was asked whether his competing in Paris had affected his ability to win in New York. He declined to speculate but added that he had been simply "out of gas."

"I did arrive in New York just not feeling fresh, mentally and physically. But because it's the U.S. Open, I gave it a shot and tried my best. I didn’t have any physical issues, I just felt out of gas."

But Thursday’s loss ended more than Djokovic’s hopes of winning back-to-back U.S. Open titles. It marked the first time since 2002 that a member of the "Big Three" – Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – have not won a Grand Slam in a calendar year.

Jannik Sinner of Italy won the Australian Open, while Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open after defeating Djokovic in the finals of Wimbledon.

Federer has since retired, and Nadal seems to be nearing the same path. The future for Djokovic seems less clear.

"It's hard to see the big perspective right now. You’re just angry and upset that you lost and the way you played, and that’s it," Djokovic said. "But tomorrow is a new day," he continued, "and I will obviously think about what to do next."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

