Novak Djokovic announces he has hired longtime rival Andy Murray to be next coach

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray became rivals as they played against each other on some of tennis’s biggest stages.

Now, Djokovic and Murray will be working together. The pair announced on social media that Murray will be Djokovic’s coach during the offseason and at least through the Australian Open.

"We played each other since we were boys — 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers," Djokovic said on a video he posted to social media.

"I thought our story may be over. Turns out, it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board, Coach — Andy Murray."

In March, after winning 12 Grand Slam titles in six years with coach Goran Ivaniseiv, Djokovic split from his longtime coach and has not hired anyone permanently since.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion had a down season in 2024, not winning a Grand Slam or any tour-level tournament. Djokovic’s crowning achievement was winning a gold medal for Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Murray, 37, retired from competitive play after the Olympics in July and is looking forward to beginning his next chapter in tennis.

"I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the offseason, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open," Murray said in a statement released by his management team. "I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals."

Djokovic, also 37, and Murray were born a week apart in May 1987 and faced off 36 times in their professional career. Djokovic holds a 25-11 record over Murray, including Djokovic holding an 11-8 in finals, and 8-2 in Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic beat Murray in the Australian Open four times; in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Murray won two of three of his Grand Slams with Djokovic as his opponent, the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2013 Wimbledon final, when Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the singles championship at the All England Club.

Next year’s Australian Open starts on Jan. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

