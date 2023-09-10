Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic game-winner at US Open ironically named 'Moderna Shot of the Day'

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets

Ryan Gaydos
Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the US Open on Sunday night. Along with his fourth victory in Flushing Meadows, he also picked up another accolade during the match.

One Djokovic play was named the "Moderna Shot of the Day." The shot was Djokovic’s return to Medvedev, who sent his own ball into the net. The mishap clinched the win for the Serbian tennis year – the 24th Grand Slam title of his career.

Novak Djokovic holds the trophy

Novak Djokovic with the winners' trophy after his victory against Daniil Medvedev in the Men's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on Sept. 10, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

However, the irony of Djokovic’s play was not lost on social media users who watched the US Open. This was Djokovic’s first US Open tournament appearance since the U.S. lifted the coronavirus vaccine regulations. Djokovic could not play in last year’s tournament because he never received the shot.

Moderna was a sponsor at the US Open this year. Aaron Rodgers also took a shot at the company when he attended one of the matches.

Last month, in a precursor to the US Open, Djokovic said he had "no regrets" about not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS US OPEN, THIRD GRAND SLAM TITLE OF YEAR

Novak Djokovic returns

Novak Djokovic returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"Throughout my life I’ve really developed this kind of mindset that I don’t look back with regret on things," he said. "Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regrets. I’m glad to be back. I’ve had plenty of success on American soil."

In his return to the U.S., he was greeted with crowds even at practice.

Novak Djokovic serves

Novak Djokovic serves against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Djokovic now has four US Open titles to his credit. This year, he won three of the four Grand Slam titles. He was thwarted at Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz.

