Novak Djokovic returns to US with 'zero regrets'

Novak Djokovic last appeared in the United States in 2021 at the US Open, and this week, he is prepared to play in several tournaments starting with the Cincinnati Open

He had not been in the U.S. due to his coronavirus vaccination status.

Over the weekend, Djokovic was greeted by a huge crowd that gathered around the dominant tennis star to watch him practice before he plays in Wednesday's tournament.

"I made a joke with my coach and asked him whether we were at the right court, because we thought it was a match," he said in an interview posted on the ATP website. "It's really amazing. I'm very grateful for the presence of so many people at a practice session."

He said he is still "motivated" to play in the best tournaments the sport has to offer.

"There's still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events in sport and try to win, try to win titles and try to bring some good sensation to the crowds," he said. "If I'm not motivated, I wouldn't be here.

"After many years of professional tennis, I feel I have a choice to play what I really want to. I really wanted to be in Cincinnati and of course the U.S. Open is around the corner."

The U.S. lifted its COVID travel restrictions earlier this year. Djokovic’s vaccination status came to a head at the Australian Open last year when he was deported from the country over it. He came back this year to win the Grand Slam.

"Throughout my life I’ve really developed this kind of mindset that I don’t look back with regret on things," he said via Tennis 365. "Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regrets. I’m glad to be back. I’ve had plenty of success on American soil.

"I’m very excited to return to the country after two years; I’m very grateful for all the love that people are giving me."