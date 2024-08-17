Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Premier League

Nottingham Forest player suffers gruesome leg injury in opening minutes of Premier League opener

Danilo landed awkwardly on his left leg just six minutes into the match

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo was taken off the field in a stretcher less than ten minutes into Nottingham Forest’s season opener after he appeared to suffer a gruesome leg injury in Saturday’s match against Bournemouth. 

The horrifying scene unfolded just after the six-minute mark of the game when Danilo and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo both went to challenge for the ball. 

Danilo and Antoine Semenyo injured

Nottingham Forest's Danilo and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo receive treatment during a Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, on August 17, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The players collided, but Danilo appeared to injure himself when he landed hard on his left foot. 

Danilo, who joined Forest from Palmeiras last year, was seen calling over for help as he stayed on the ground in obvious pain. 

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Danilo suffers leg injury

Nottingham Forest's Danilo reacts after sustaining an injury during a challenge against AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo on August 17, 2024.  (Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra)

2024-25 ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS: PICKS, FORECAST FOR ALL 20 TEAMS

He was immediately surrounded by players and medical staff. Screens were eventually brought out to shield him from the stadium, and the game was delayed for several minutes until he was taken off in a stretcher. 

The extent of Danilo’s injury was not immediately known, but it was reported that he had broken his leg. Images of the incident appeared to show the graphic nature of his injury. 

Danilo receives treatment

Nottingham Forest's Danilo receives treatment during a Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham, on August 17, 2024.  (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game resumed after the delay with Nottingham Forest taking a 1-0 lead by halftime. The match ended in a draw. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.