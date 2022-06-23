Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Arch Manning announces highly anticipated commitment

Arch Manning was being pursued by some of the top schools in the country, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning on Thursday announced he decided to commit to the University of Texas at Austin to play college football in 2023.

Manning’s announcement was highly anticipated. He is a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2023 and is entering his final season at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana. He is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton and the grandson of Archie and is taking the legacy of his last name to the Longhorns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texas had been on Manning’s list of potential schools along with Georgia and Alabama. 

He took his official visit to Texas on Saturday and posted inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with Randle and defensive back Michael Taaffe. 

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Manning's commitment drew a flurry of social media reactions.

According to On3.com, it was Manning’s fourth visit in total. He went for unofficial visits back in June and October of 2021 and another one in March of this year.

ARCH MANNING SHEDS INSIGHT ON RECRUITING, SAYS ONE PLACE THE 'BEST COLLEGE TOWN'

On Sunday, Manning’s teammate Will Randle committed to Texas as well which may have been the deciding factor when it came down to it in the end.

The Manning family had always been in the SEC. 

Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Archie Manning played at Ole Miss from 1969 to 1970. He was the 1969 SEC Player of the Year and was eventually the No. 2 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1971 NFL Draft. Eli Manning also played at Ole Miss from 2000 to 2003 and was the 2003 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Later, he was the No. 1 pick of the San Diego Chargers and was traded to the New York Giants where he won two Super Bowls.

Peyton Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997. He was the 1997 SEC Player of the Year and later the No. 1 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arch’s father, Cooper, was a highly touted football player in high school but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and it ended his career before it even began.

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. 

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

While Texas currently plays in the Big 12, Arch Manning may get a chance to play in the SEC. Texas accepted an invitation to join the SEC beginning with the 2025 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.