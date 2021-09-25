Notre Dame takes lead with TD vs. Wisconsin, fans debate whether it was catch

No. 12 Notre Dame scored a key touchdown in the second quarter against No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday, and the call could’ve gone either way.

Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan dropped a beautiful pass into Kevin Austin Jr.’s hands with 4:48 remaining in the half. Austin caught the ball and appeared to fight for posssession with a Wisconsin defensive back as he landed in the end zone.

The sideline referee called it a touchdown. Replays showed there might have been some bobbling of the ball when Austin came down with it in the end zone.

Nevertheless, the referees confirmed the call on the field, sparking some debate on Twitter.

The score put Notre Dame up 10-3 and the Fighting Irish kept the lead at halftime.

Coan was 14-for-25 with 152 passing yards and the touchdown against a very tough Wisconsin defense. The team went into halftime with -2 rushing yards. Austin was leading with three catches for 49 yards.

Wisconsin struggled a bit to get things going despite a solid first drive of the game. Graham Mertz was 5-for-13 with 71 yards and an interception at the half. The team totaled 17 rushing yards and Clay Cundiff had one catch for 43 yards – the longest offensive play for the Badgers at that point.