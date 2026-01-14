Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman pours cold water on NFL again: 'Everything I need can be achieved right here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marcus Freeman has been a hot name around the NFL market, despite not taking an interview with anybody.

Nine head coaching gigs are open, with the most recent being the Pittsburgh Steelers' after Mike Tomlin stepped down Tuesday.

With Freeman's success in South Bend, it's understandable why he'd be a topic of conversation in NFL circles.

But it does not seem like he wants to be.

When asked about the job opportunities in the NFL, Freeman reiterated his intention to stay with Notre Dame.

"I don't need to come out with a statement every time one of these job openings happens. Everything I want and everything I need can be achieved right here at Notre Dame," Freeman told reporters Wednesday.

Just before the new year, when rumors were hot and heavy, Freeman took to X to reaffirm his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

"2026… run it back. Go Irish," he posted to X, along with a shamrock emoji.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Freeman "still looms large in the NFL coaching carousel." John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski are considered the most highly touted candidates.

Freeman joined Notre Dame in 2021 after Brian Kelly's departure to LSU. He has gone 43-12 and got to the National Championship game last season.

The Irish narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff this year in a controversial decision by the committee.

