Former Jets GM says fans should trust 'long-term plan' with Aaron Glenn despite top coaches available

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Tannenbaum may be biased, but he's confident in the New York Jets.

Tannenbaum's "The 33rd Team" helped the Jets, of whom Tannenbaum was the general manager from 2006 to 2012, determine that Aaron Glenn would be their head coach heading into the 2025 season.

However, the season was one to forget, as they went 3-14 and became the first team not to record an interception in an entire season. They also lost each of their final five games by at least 23 points, another NFL first.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Glenn remains employed by the Jets despite Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski and numerous others being available. The Jets could go the easy route and go with experience over what is a project that has gotten off to a brutal start, but Tannenbaum seemed to believe he wanted the Jets to trust the process.

"It was great to be part of the search a year ago. It was great, great experience. And I think Aaron Glenn’s going to be a really good coach long term," Tannenbaum told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I'm not part of the organization, obviously, so it wouldn’t be fair for me to comment on what they should or should not, but I very much believe in Aaron Glenn and think he'll be a good coach long term.

"One of the things that I think they deserve credit is they clearly have a long-term plan, without question, in terms of the picks, the draft capital, and I think Aaron Glenn and (general manager) Darren Mougey will continue to execute the plan, and hopefully, you'll see the results quickly in 2026."

MIKE TOMLIN STEPS DOWN AS STEELERS HEAD COACH

Of course, that's hard for Jets fans to hear, as their playoff drought is now 15 consecutive seasons, the longest in the Big Four professional leagues. But Tannenbaum thinks it is "an exciting time" to be a Jets fan.

"The foundation of a good offensive line is there, which is, I could tell you firsthand, being there, working with two teams (also the Miami Dolphins), it's really hard to assemble the type of young talent that they have on the offensive line. They have a real No. 1 wide receiver in Garrett Wilson. I think Mason Taylor’s going to be a really good tight end. We'll see what happens with Breece Hall, but, you know, there's a lot of really good foundational pieces," Tannenbaum said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And of course, you'd like to win more games in year one, but at the end of the day, we have some of the foundation there, and you have the number of draft choices, the salary-cap room. If you try and take year one, learn from it, take that foundation and improve upon it, I think we're all hopeful that we'll see a better product on the field next year. I'm sure they're going to make a lot of changes on the roster. That’ll be apparent come March when free agency begins."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.