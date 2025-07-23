Notable NFL stars who are off the field as training camp arrives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL training camp has finally arrived, which means we are that much closer to football season. However, for at least a few players, the season may be delayed.

It is hardly uncommon for players to sit out of training camp in the wake of contract negotiations, as players do not want to risk injury in practice before getting their bag.

It's worked for some (Darrelle Revis), while others (Le'Veon Bell and Haason Reddick) lost their gamble.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some situations are more complicated than others, but we compiled a list of several players off the practice field as they eye new contracts.

Micah Parsons

Parsons is currently claiming that back tightness is the reason he is not practicing, but he did tell Fox News Digital earlier this year that he would likely hold out without a new deal — which he still does not have.

His 52.5 career sacks are the sixth-most by any player in his first four seasons, and he finished second, second and third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his first three years. It is safe to say he deserves to break the bank.

However, instead of signing a deal, he and owner Jerry Jones have taken shots at one another in the last couple of days.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin signed a three-year extension reportedly worth over $68 million prior to the 2022 season that kicked off in 2023. Now, with one year remaining on that deal, and arguably the best season of his career, McLaurin is holding out for a new deal.

It's a rather inopportune time for McLaurin to hold out, as the Washington Commanders want to avoid a sophomore slump with Jayden Daniels.

However, McLaurin, who turns 30 on Sept. 15, just racked up a career-high 13 touchdowns to go along with his fifth-consecutive 1,000-yard season.

DOLPHINS PLAYER AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER TRAINING CAMP INJURY SCARE

Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals and their star defensive end have been at a standstill. Hendrickson skipped all the Bengals offseason activities leading up to the start of training camp. The 30-year-old earned First-team All-Pro honors after his NFL-leading 17.5 sacks last season.

But he recently said the Bengals have been silent regarding a new deal, and Hendrickson has said he will not play under his current contract. This season marks the final year of Hendrickson's deal.

Hendrickson turned 30 in December, has been with Cincinnati since 2021 and has been an absolute steal for them. He spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints but failed to put up numbers until his final season there, recording a career-high at the time of 13.5 sacks after just 6.5 in his first three NFL seasons.

Shemar Stewart

Make that two edge rushers that the Bengals won't sign — this one being the 17th pick of this past April's draft.

The Bengals are reportedly trying to change the way their first-round rookie contracts are done, which would allow the team to void future guarantees. The contract battle has resulted in a war of words between the two sides.

Not exactly a great start to the career. Stewart did not participate in mandatory minicamp last month, either.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alex Anzalone

Like Parsons, Anzalone is dealing with an injury, but he has been vocal about wanting a new deal, as well.

"I want to retire a Lion. I want that opportunity. That’s how I feel. I’m disappointed. Let’s just say that," Anzalone said on Tuesday morning when asked about a potential new deal with his Detroit Lions, via MLive.com.

Anzalone is currently entering the final year of an $18.3 million deal with Detroit, whom he has spent the last four seasons with.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.