Olympics

Norwegian Olympic hopeful dead at 27

Sivert Guttorm Bakken was found dead in his hotel room, according to Norwegian media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Sivert Guttorm Bakken, a Norwegian biathlete who was hoping to make the national team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, died during Olympic training camp in Italy, officials said. He was 27.

Bakken’s death was described as "sudden."

Sivert Guttorm Bakken competes in 20225

Norway's Sivert Guttorm Bakken in action during the men's 10 km sprint on Dec. 6, 2025. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via REUTERS)

He was found dead in his hotel room in Lavaze, in the Trentino region in Italy, Norwegian media said. He was diagnosed with myocarditis in 2022 and took a break from competition at the time. He returned in 2024.

"The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is deeply saddened to learn that Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has passed away at the age of 27 during a training camp in Italy," the sport’s governing body said.

IBU President Olle Dahlin added that the sport was saddened by his death.

Sivert Guttorm Bakken at a competition in Italy

Sivert Guttorm Bakken of Norway competes during the men's 15km mass start race at the biathlon World Cup in Anterselva, Italy, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

"The IBU is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Sivert Bakken’s sudden death," Dahlin said. "Sivert’s comeback to biathlon after a period of great hardship was a source of immense joy for everyone in the biathlon family and an inspiring demonstration of his resilience and determination.

"His passing at such a young age is impossible to comprehend but he will not be forgotten and he will forever remain in our hearts. The IBU’s thoughts are with Sivert’s family and friends, his team and all members of the Norwegian biathlon family at this very difficult time."

Sivert Guttorm Bakken competes in Estonia

Sivert Guttorm Bakken of Norway competes during the mixed relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Otepaa, Estonia, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)

Bakken was the reigning European champion in the 10-kilometer sprint and two relays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

