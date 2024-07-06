Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dead at 25 after 'serious crash' in Tour of Austria

Drege sustained 'severe injuries' during a crash, race organizers said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
The cycling community is mourning the death of Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege, who died Saturday after a crash during the Tour of Austria. He was 25. 

Team Coop-Repsol confirmed the news in a post on social media.

Andre Drege cycling

This photo taken July 2, 2024, shows Team Coop-Repsol's Norwegian rider Andre Drege competing during the prologue stage in St. Poelten in Kals am Großglockner, Austria, during the 2024 Tour of Austria.  (Reinhard Eisenbauer/APA/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Andre Drege," the statement posted to X said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Andre’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Andre’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected" 

Race organizers said Drege was involved in a "very serious crash" during a descent during the fourth stage of the race. 

Andre Drege cycling

Andre Drege of Norway and Team Norway prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Aug. 7, 2021, in Malselv, Norway.  (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

FRENCH CYCLIST JULIEN BERNARD FINED FOR KISSING WIFE, SON DURING TOUR DE FRANCE

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Andre Drege. On Saturday 6th July following a very serious crash during the descent of the Großglockner at stage 4 of the Tour of Austria, André crashed and sustained severe injuries," the statement posted to social media said. 

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family and loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol, during this incredibly difficult time."

Andre Drege cycling

(L-R) Italy's Samuele Zoccarato, Austria's Michael Gogl, Norway's Andre Drege, the Netherland's Oscar Riesebeek and Germany's Jonas Rapp ride on a partly snow-covered mountain in the fourth stage from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals am Großglockner furing the 2024 Tour of Austria July 6, 2024. (Johann Groder/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna won the stage, but race organizers canceled the ceremony. 

According to the BBC, Drege won seven races this year and was expected to move up to World Tour level next year. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

