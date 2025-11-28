North Carolina's Caleb Wilson dunks on 6-foot-11 defender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball freshman Caleb Wilson may have had the highlight of the night despite the team’s 74-58 loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night.

The two teams squared off in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Off the bat, Wilson got the crowd roaring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Early in the first, Wilson picked up a loose ball after Spartans gave it away. He dribbled all the way down to the other side of the court and dunked on Michigan State’s 6-foot-11 center Carson Cooper.

Wilson’s dunk was two of his 18 points in 33 minutes. He added two steals and seven rebounds.

The 6-foot-10 Atlanta native was the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia and a Naismith Trophy semifinalist. He was also selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic before he stepped onto the court in Carolina Blue.

AP COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: UCONN'S AZZI FUDD, KSU'S P.J. HAGGERTY

In six of the team’s seven games this season, Wilson has had at least 15 points. He scored 18 in the team’s 85-70 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

In this game, however, belonged to No. 11 Michigan State. Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Cooper added 14 points and six rebounds. Cam Ward had 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan State remained undefeated with the win at 7-0. No. 16 North Carolina dropped to 6-1 on the year.