Nolan Patrick, No. 2 pick of 2017 NHL Draft, appears to quietly retire at 25 amid health struggles

After head injuries, plus a migraine condition, it seems Nolan Patrick has retired from the NHL.

Patrick was the second overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

He's still only 25 years old.

At the time, there was an argument that Patrick should have been taken first, but the New Jersey Devils selected Nico Hischier, who is now their captain.

News of Patrick's retirement swirled on the internet when it was revealed he joined the staff of the newly founded "The Power Play," a hockey coaching and mentorship program founded by Jayce Hawryluk.

Hawryluk plays professionally in the Czech Republic after previously playing for the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks.

Reports say the post that introduced Patrick as part of the staff originally had him as a "retired pro with significant NHL experience," but it now lists him as a "4X NHL Pro with significant experience."

Neither The Power Play nor the NHL immediately responded to confirm whether Patrick had retired.

Patrick spent four seasons with the Flyers, who traded him to the Nashville Predators in 2021. The Predators almost immediately flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights. He played 25 games for Vegas during the 2021-22 season, his last time in the NHL.

Patrick was diagnosed with a migraine disorder, a condition which apparently runs in his family, in 2019. He did not play in the 2018-19 season.

Patrick's father is Steve Patrick, who played 250 games in the NHL. His uncle, James, played 23 seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

Patrick has played 197 games in the NHL, scoring 30 goals and handing out 40 assists.

