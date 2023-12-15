Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Coyotes

NHL, NHLPA investigating allegations of player being untreated for hours at hospital after shot to face

Juuso Valimaki was hospitalized after a 93 mph shot to the mouth

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NHL and NHLPA are investigating a report that a member of the Arizona Coyotes was left untreated at a Dallas hospital after taking a puck to the face and was told to find a hotel.

On Nov. 14, Jusso Valimaki took a 93 mph slapshot to the mouth against the Dallas Stars and was transported to a Dallas-area hospital via ambulance.

After arriving at the hospital, Valimaki reportedly was untreated for several hours and was even told to go to a hotel and return in the morning as "overworked" employees were focused more on incoming trauma patients.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Juuso Valimaki

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki in action during a game against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.  (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Valimaki was with his wife and a Coyotes employee at the hospital. The shot to the face left him "unable to function," and he reportedly had a hole in his mouth and significant internal bleeding, according to Daily Faceoff.

Five hours after first arriving at a hospital, Valimaki received 55 stitches. He lost three teeth and had a fractured bone.

Doctors later reportedly told Valimaki that if he went to a hotel, he could have died by asphyxiation of his own blood.

Juuso Valimaki skating

Juuso Valimaki of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Boston Bruins Dec. 9, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston.  (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

SABRES BROADCASTER BLOODIED AFTER TAKING PUCK TO FACE

A spokesperson for the NHLPA confirmed it is "jointly investigating this matter" with the NHL. Neither the league nor the Coyotes immediately responded to an email.

The hospital reportedly originally told Valimaki he could not have surgery until two days later, but the NHLPA stepped in for him to have surgery in the early morning hours. Valimaki reportedly sat in the ER for an hour without care, and it took four hours until his faced was even cleaned up.

Stars doctors tended to Valimaki at the arena, where they said surgery at a hospital was necessary. The team told Daily Faceoff it is cooperating with the investigation.

Juuso Valimaki vs. Flyers

Juuso Valimaki of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena Dec. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.  (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Valimaki returned to the ice earlier this month but continues to wear a face mask.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.