Noah Lyles won bronze with 102-degree COVID fever in men's 200-meter final, coach says

The "Noah Lyles COVID race" had a new revelation Friday when his coach said the sprinter competed in the men's 200-meter final with a 102-degree fever.

Lyles fell short of his goal to win gold and break the world record in the event Thursday, finishing with the bronze and collapsing on the track shortly after the race.

Lyles was taken away by medical personnel, and NBC later revealed Lyles had tested positive for COVID-19 two days earlier, finding out from his "distraught" mother. USA Track and Field confirmed the positive case to the BBC.

Lyles' coach, Lance Brauman, said the 27-year-old track and field star clinched the bronze despite racing with the 102-degree fever. Lyles even achieved a personal best of 19.31, the third-fastest time ever.

"To get a bronze medal in 19.70 with a temperature of about 102, that wasn't too bad," Brauman said.

"I mean, he was sick. People are going to say whatever they want, and that's fine, but the dude was sick."

Lyles is also known to suffer from asthma and announced Thursday his Olympic run is over. He pulled out of the men's 4x100-meter relay on Friday.

Despite falling short of his gold medal goal in the 200 meters, Lyles still walked away with a gold medal in the 100-meter final, which historically was never his strongest event. It was the first gold for the U.S. in the event since 2004. Lyles has said he made it a bigger point to prioritize the 100-meter final dating back to 2022 as a way to step out of his comfort zone and improve his 200-meter time.

He previously admitted that the first 100 meters was the weakest part of his 200-meter sprint before 2023, and he was able to increase his speed in the event through physiotherapy balance training, which involves exercises that balance the core and leg muscles.

These exercises can improve stability and, in Lyles’ case, ensure that his muscles and ligaments are aligned to create the fastest possible movements and not compensate for any imbalances.

Now that his run at the Paris Olympics is over, and Lyles was able to salvage his first Olympic gold in the 100 meters, he will go home feeling proud of himself, especially after being disappointed with just earning a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"I'd definitely say it's taken its toll, for sure, but I've never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and get a bronze medal. Last Olympics, I was very disappointed. This time, I couldn't be more proud," he told NBC Thursday.

