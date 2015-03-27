No. 9 Delaware beats George Mason 71-53

Elena Delle Donne had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 9 Delaware coasted past George Mason 71-53 on Thursday night to stretch its winning streak to 15.

The Blue Hens (25-1, 16-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored the game's first six points and never trailed. Delle Donne outscored George Mason 22-21 in the first half and finished 9 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and went 7 for 8 at the foul line.

It was a redemptive performance for the 6-foot-5 junior, who tallied a season-low 12 points on 4-for-19 shooting in a 40-39 win over Drexel on Sunday. She did hit the game-winner in that game with 2 seconds left.

Danielle Parker contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds for Delaware, her fourth double-double of the season.

Taleia Morton scored 17 for George Mason (13-14, 7-9). The Patriots twice got within 11 in the second half but could get no closer.

In the first meeting between the teams, Delle Donne scored 40 and Delaware outrebounded Mason 49-19 in a 66-54 win. The Patriots improved their rebounding in the rematch, collecting 31 to the Blue Hens' 46, but they still couldn't find a way to stop Delle Donne.

Delle Donne, the nation's leading scorer with 28.1 points per game, notched her 12th double-double — the sixth in seven games. She also had four assists.

It was Delaware's 20th double-digit win of the season and 10th in 11 home games. The Blue Hens' only loss was at Maryland on Dec. 29.

With Delle Donne leading the way, Delaware made 14 of 29 shots from the field in the first half in taking a 38-21 lead.

Lauren Carra grabbed the opening tip and drove for a layup with two seconds elapsed to give the Blue Hens the lead for good. After George Mason closed to 6-4, Akeema Richards popped a jumper from the corner and Delle Donne added a three-point play to spark a 9-0 run that made it 15-4.

The Patriots committed only one turnover in the opening 11 minutes but missed 14 of their first 17 shots from the floor.

Blue Hens coach Tina Martin substituted liberally in the first half but the one constant was Delle Donne, who went 7 for 11 from the floor with eight rebounds.