No. 7 Michigan Turns in Record 1st Half in Rout Over Oakland

Morez Johnson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 24 points in a record-breaking first half and preseason All-America forward Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 12 points to help No. 7 Michigan rout Oakland 121-78 on Monday night.

The Wolverines had 69 points at halftime, breaking the first-half scoring record of 66 set in 1987 against Eastern Michigan. They showed some mercy in the second half, allowing the school's single-game scoring record to stand at 128 points from 1966 against Purdue.

Michigan finished in a tie for the fifth-highest total in program history.

Johnson, a transfer from Illinois, had 14 points in the opening eight minutes and helped Michigan go on a 20-0 run to take control. The Wolverines didn't let up, making 71% of their shots in the first half to lead by 31 points at halftime

They shot the lights out — literally — in midway through the second half.

Trey McKenney was driving into the lane when Crisler Center's lights went black for about a second before he made a three-point play to give the team 100 points. The freshman point guard finished with 21 points.

Lendeborg came off the bench in his Michigan debut after transferring from UAB because he had a wrap protecting his injured right hand.

Will Tschetter had 16 points, Nimari Burnett scored 14 and Roddy Gayle Jr. added 11 for the Wolverines.

Oakland's opener should get the team ready for its next two games against No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Houston on the road in a six-day span.

Isaac Garrett had 20 points, Tuburu Naivalurua scored 18 and Ziare Wells added 14 for the Golden Grizzlies.

Up next

Oakland: At No. 1 Purdue on Friday night.

Michigan: Plays Wake Forest on Nov. 11 in Detroit.