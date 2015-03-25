No. 19 UCLA goes 13 of 17 from 3-point range to beat Northwestern 95-79 at Vegas Invitational

next Image 1 of 2

Jordan Adams, Zach LaVine and Bryce Alford scored 18 points apiece to lead No. 19 UCLA over Northwestern 95-79 on Friday night in the final round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Bruins (7-0) shot 13 of 17 from 3-point range to finish 4-0 in the round-robin tournament for a share of the Invitational crown with Missouri.

Tournament MVP Kyle Anderson added 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Bruins shot 64 percent from the field overall (35 of 55).

Alford, who hit all four of his 3-point attempts, set a career high for points.

Steve Alford became the first UCLA coach to win his first seven games. Hall of Fame great John Wooden started his Bruins stint 6-1 in 1948-49.

JerShon Cobb led Northwestern (4-4) with 22 points. Kale Abrahamson added 19 and Tre Demps 15 for the Wildcats, who went 2-2 in the Invitational.